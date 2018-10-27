The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

India, Politics

CM Naidu meets BSP's Mayawati amid efforts to build grand alliance for 2019 polls

PTI
Published : Oct 27, 2018, 8:27 pm IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2018, 8:27 pm IST

The meeting comes close on the heels of Mayawati accusing Congress of trying to finish her party and not making efforts to take on the BJP.

Naidu met the former Uttar Pradesh CM on Saturday evening along with Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Y Ramakrishnudu and some TDP MPs. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)
 Naidu met the former Uttar Pradesh CM on Saturday evening along with Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Y Ramakrishnudu and some TDP MPs. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

New Delhi: TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met BSP supremo Mayawati here amid efforts to build a grand alliance to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Naidu met the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday evening along with Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Y Ramakrishnudu and some TDP MPs, BSP functionaries said. 

It was not immediately known about what transpired in the nearly hour-long meeting, but it comes close on the heels of Mayawati accusing the Congress of trying to finish her party and not making efforts to take on the BJP. 

Mayawati's stand against the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is being seen as a setback to form an opposition alliance against the BJP.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was part of the NDA till March this year. It pulled out of the ruling coalition at the Centre alleging the government's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, who is trying to build support of "neglected communities" in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, also tried to meet Mayawati recently. 

Tags: chandrababu naidu, mayawati, 2019 lok sabha polls, opposition alliance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

2

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

3

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

4

Microsoft to keep working with US military, despite concerns

5

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham