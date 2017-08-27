The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 | Last Update : 07:22 AM IST

India, Politics

Srijan scam: Nitish Kumar on sticky wicket

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Aug 27, 2017, 4:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 5:05 am IST

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been on the offensive against Mr Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi over the Srijan scam.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: JD(U) chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who walked out of the ‘Grand Alliance’ to join the NDA could be in trouble as the CBI on Saturday took over the probe into the multicrore Srijan scam in Bihar, in which government funds worth about Rs 1,000 crore were allegedly diverted to the accounts of a non-governmental organisation.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been on the offensive against Mr Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi over the Srijan scam. The CBI registered 10 FIRs to probe the scam. Earlier, the scam was being investigated by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police.

The RJD chief had also released photographs of the BJP minister Giriraj Singh, Shahnawaz Hussain, Sushil Kumar Modi and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey with the prime accused and NGO founder Manorama Devi. The Bhagalpur based-NGO — Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti — was allegedly diverting the funds being received from the government for other private projects. Incidentally, Ms Devi died early this year. Over and above Ms Devi, the CBI has also named the former and present managers of the Bank of Baroda’s Saharsa and Bhagalpur branches. Cashiers of both these branches have also been named by the CBI. The NGO has been accused of embezzling crores of rupees from different accounts of the district administration with the alleged connivance of government officials and bank staff on the pretext of several welfare schemes. The Bihar Police has issued a lookout notice Ms Devi’s son Amit Kumar, daughter and the secretary of the NGO Priya Kumar and her husband.

The RJD chief, who himself was being investigated by the CBI and other central agencies has been targeting the Nitish government and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi over the Srijan scam. The Bihar chief minister, who had snapped ties with the RJD and Congress, to cross over the saffron camp will now have to remain somewhat cautious, sources said. It may be recalled that Lalu Yadav had earlier dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Sushil Modi as he was the finance minister of Bihar during the time when the money from the government exchequer was being embezzled by the NGO.

Preliminary investigation by the Economic Offences Wing of the Bihar police revealed the involvement of nationalised banks, government officials and employees in the fraudulent withdrawal of government funds in three districts of Bhagalpur, Banka and Saharsa. So far 18 persons have been arrested by the Bihar police.

Tags: nitish kumar, srijan scam, lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kolkata holds prayers, masses to observe Mother Teresa's 107th birth anniversary

2

Gwen Stefani's children not impressed by her work

3

Pregnancy hindered if women exposed to too much chemicals in sofas and car seats

4

Students known as high achievers are more likely to cheat

5

Lady Gaga's documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' to release on Netflix

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham