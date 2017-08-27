The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017

India, Politics

Naveen Patnaik ‘buying’ followers on Twitter, claims BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 27, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 5:24 am IST

State BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra said most of the followers in Naveen’s Twitter handle (@Naveen_Odisha) were fake and dubious.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)
 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday came down heavily on Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik saying that the chief minister had “bought” Twitter followers to flaunt his social media clout in the state.

He also alleged that thousands of paid followers, who don’t even know what Twitter is all about, had been added as followers in the CM’s micro-blogging site. “Naveen had only 1.5 lakh followers in his Twitter account till June, 2017 but in just two months — July and August — it touched a whopping 6.76 lakh. This shows the scale of goof-up in CM’s Twitter account,” the Saffron leader observed.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, naveen patnaik, twitter
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

