The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 27, 2018 | Last Update : 07:42 AM IST

India, Politics

Nitin Gadkari apologises to Jyotiraditya Scindia over ‘snub’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 2:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 6:41 am IST

The Speaker said it was Gadkari’s greatness that he has tendered an apology on the matter.

Nitin Gadkari
 Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: In an unique gesture, surface transport and shiping minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday apologised to Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha after the latter raised the matter of the Madhya Pradesh government dropping his name from a plaque and invitations meant for the inauguration of a highway in his constituency Guna.

Taking up the matter during Zero Hour, Mr Scindia said the state government did not invite him for the inauguration of the highway and the plaque carrying his name was changed. The Congress chief whip in the House said that as a local MP he should have been invited to such programmes and “I want to move a privilege motion” against the state chief minister. Quickly responding to this, Mr Gadkari said he was aware of the matter and it should not have happened. “As I was present there, I should be responsible for this. The MP’s name should have been there. I apologise on behalf of everybody and next time it will not happen,” the Union minister added.

However, despite his apology, Mr Scindia stated that interest of MPs should be protected and action should be taken against people who are responsible for this mistake. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge too said that MPs should be not be treated like this. “This is not good.”

As Mr Scindia repeatedly raised the demand, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, “Should I use a baton to provide protection (sanrakshan lathh leke dun).” The Speaker said it was Gadkari’s greatness that he has tendered an apology on the matter.

Tags: nitin gadkari, jyotiraditya scindia

MOST POPULAR

1

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

2

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

3

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

4

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

5

Hrithik’s Super 30: Anand faces heat for ‘fake' students, ‘scam’, 2K sign petition

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham