Congress cannot pass the buck in Maharashtra: Fadnavis after Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Mumbai: Former chief minister of Maharashtra and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Congress is trying to put all the responsibility of the ongoing health crisis in Maharashtra on chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena. Fadnavis said that the Congress cannot pass the buck stating that it does not have any big role in decision making.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “We are only playing a supporting role in the MVA government. We are not in the key decision-making role in Maharashtra”. He said that Maharashtra requires full support of the Central government as it is fighting a very difficult battle.

Reacting to this, Fadnavis, who is also leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, said that the Congress actually wanted to run away from the shared responsibility for the government’s failure. “When the situation (Covid-19 crises) is going out of control in the state, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to blame the chief minister and Sena. This government will fall due to its own contradictions and due to lack of coordination,” the senior BJP leader said while addressing an online press conference on Tuesday.

Fadnavis said that speculative statements like the Opposition trying to destabilise the Sena-led government are being purposefully made to divert the attention of people from the government’s failure.

“The Central government had provided help of Rs 28,104 crore to Maharashtra through various welfare schemes. Besides, the state can get Rs 78, 500 crore from the Central’s relief package,” said the former chief minister, adding that the BJP's focus is on fighting against the coronavirus.