Oomen Chandy replaces Digvijaya Singh as AICC in-charge of Andhra

PTI
Published : May 27, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 4:54 pm IST

Gaurav Gogoi has also been appointed as the party’s in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, replacing C P Joshi.

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appointed former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy as AICC general secretary, in-charge of Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect, replacing Digvijaya Singh.

Party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi has also been appointed as the party’s in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, replacing C P Joshi.

Gogoi is son of fomer Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

“The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Shri Digvijaya Singh, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh,” statement from party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

He also said that the party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Dr C P Joshi, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The changes will be enforced with immediate effect, the party said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, cp joshi, oomen chandy, digvijaya singh, aicc general secretary, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

