The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 27, 2018 | Last Update : 05:32 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi 'campaign PM'; BJP will 'definitely' not come to power in 2019: Chandrababu

PTI
Published : May 27, 2018, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 4:06 pm IST

'The Congress is in the opposition. It cannot do much. But the BJP will definitely not come to power in 2019,' Naidu said.

'The TDP has in the past played a key role in forming governments. It has the power to change the political narrative in the country. We won't step back,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 'The TDP has in the past played a key role in forming governments. It has the power to change the political narrative in the country. We won't step back,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is a “campaign PM who has failed to deliver on promises” and said the BJP would “definitely not come to power in 2019”. Inaugurating Mahanadu, the TDP's annual conclave here, he said the Telugu Desam Party played a key role in forming governments in the past and had the power to change the political narrative in the country, hinting that it would tie-up with like-minded parties to stop the BJP's juggernaut in 2019.

“The Congress is in the opposition. It cannot do much. But the BJP will definitely not come to power in 2019,” he said.

Naidu said the BJP coming to power in 2019 was a “distant dream” and Prime Minister Narendra was a “campaign PM, who gives slogans only, and has failed to deliver on promises”. The party president said the TDP was key in forming the United Front government in 1996.

“The TDP has in the past played a key role in forming governments. It has the power to change the political narrative in the country. We won't step back,” Naidu said.

He said the TDP withdrew support from the NDA government as the Centre had reneged on its promise to grant Andhra Pradesh Special Category status and to implement the AP Reorganisation Act.

Naidu accused the BJP of betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh and trying to create law and order problems in the state in collusion with the YSRCP. During Mahanadu, the TDP would adopt resolutions against the economic decisions taken by the Centre "without proper thinking, their improper implementation, failure of the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation, and about people losing faith in the banking system" Srinivasa Rao, the officer on special duty to the chief minister, had said earlier.

The party would pass a resolution against the Centre's "non-cooperation and non-fulfilment" of assurances made in the Rajya Sabha regarding the special category status and the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, he had said.

At the conclave, detailed discussions would be held on the Centre's "betrayal and conspiracy politics".

Andhra Pradesh has been seeking special category status on the grounds that it is at a disadvantage, especially because of the loss of capital Hyderabad to Telangana.

When erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was being bifurcated in 2014, then prime minister Manmohan Singh, during a discussion on the AP Reorganisation Bill, had said, "Special category status will be extended to the successor state of Andhra Pradesh for a period of five years”.

But the BJP, which came to power at the Centre a few months later, has been saying that the 14th Finance Commission does not provide for such treatment to Andhra Pradesh. The TDP had in March withdrawn support from the NDA government over the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to the state.

Naidu and his party have in the past accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of reneging on his election promise made in 2014 to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Naidu had earlier said that after the state's bifurcation, it was given a "raw deal".

Tags: chandrababu naidu, narendra modi, 2019 general elections, andhra pradesh special category status
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

2

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

3

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

4

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

5

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham