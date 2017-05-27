The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 27, 2017 | Last Update : 06:27 AM IST

India, Politics

Law and order takes the sheen off Yogi government

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 27, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 5:45 am IST

Yogi govt is now being attacked by the same tool that it used to demolish the Akhilesh govt in the Assembly elections — the law and order situation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Saharanpur caste riots, murder and loot of jewellers in Mathura, Jewar Highway murder and rape, the murder of an IAS officer in Lucknow, police attacked in Agra, a man set ablaze in his car in Gorakhpur and communal clashes in Sambhal and Aligarh have only worsened the overall law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi Adityanath government is now being attacked by the same tool that it used to demolish the Akhilesh government in the Assembly elections — the law and order situation, a matter for worry from east to west. Within just 60 days, the BJP government seems to have begun losing its sheen because of its inability to tackle the issue.

UP minister Suresh Khanna says, “We never spoke of zero crime because Uttar Pradesh is a huge state. But we can assure that criminals will not be spared. You must realise that we have received a system that has decayed, and it will take some time to put things back on track.” Mr Adityanath has also been repeatedly saying that criminal will either be in jail or outside the state but his words, apparently, are not having a desired impact. A retired DGP, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Nothing has changed except the colour that had gone from green (SP) to saffron (BJP). The criminals no longer have the fear of encounter or third-degree torture. They continue with their activities as they are confident that no harm will come to them,” said a senior official.

Tags: saharanpur clashes, ias officer, yogi adityanath, yogi adityanath government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman called 'elephant face' receives immense support in live-stream

2

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge movie review - Jack Sparrow is lost in the sea

3

Apple to live stream WWDC17 on its website

4

Video: Trump seen shoving aside Montenegro PM Markovic to come in front

5

Indians issued maximum work visas to UK in 2016

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham