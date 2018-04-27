The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 27, 2018 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

India, Politics

Sharad Yadav faction to float new party May 18

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 27, 2018, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2018, 2:27 am IST

Morale also extended a formal invitation to smaller parties to come on board.

Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Supporters of JD(U) rebel Sharad Yadav will form a new party named Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on May 18, formalising their exit from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in protest against Bihar chief minister’s decision to join the NDA and leave the grand alliance last year.

The announcement was made by LJD national secretary Sushila Morale at a press conference where Mr Yadav was also present, but he insisted that he was not yet a member of the new party as his legal claim to represent the JD(U) was still sub-judice.

“A national conference of the newly-formed outfit will be organised on May 18 and Sharad Yadav will be present for it as a margadarshak (mentor),” said Ms Morale.

However, she categorically stated that Mr Yadav would not be a part of the new party. Sources said that many small socialist parties from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat would merge with the new party.

Ms Morale also extended a formal invitation to smaller parties to come on board. A case is pending before the Delhi high court in connection with the claim staked on the JD(U)’s arrow symbol by the Sharad Yadav-led faction after the Election Commission rejected its plea for granting it the symbol. Mr Yadav had also moved the high court seeking the setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.

The senior leader had parted ways with Nitish Kumar after the Bihar chief minister left the Congress-led grand alliance and joined the NDA.

Tags: sharad yadav, nitish kumar, loktantrik janata dal

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham