Sharad Yadav faction to float new party May 18

Morale also extended a formal invitation to smaller parties to come on board.

New Delhi: Supporters of JD(U) rebel Sharad Yadav will form a new party named Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on May 18, formalising their exit from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in protest against Bihar chief minister’s decision to join the NDA and leave the grand alliance last year.

The announcement was made by LJD national secretary Sushila Morale at a press conference where Mr Yadav was also present, but he insisted that he was not yet a member of the new party as his legal claim to represent the JD(U) was still sub-judice.

“A national conference of the newly-formed outfit will be organised on May 18 and Sharad Yadav will be present for it as a margadarshak (mentor),” said Ms Morale.

However, she categorically stated that Mr Yadav would not be a part of the new party. Sources said that many small socialist parties from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat would merge with the new party.

Ms Morale also extended a formal invitation to smaller parties to come on board. A case is pending before the Delhi high court in connection with the claim staked on the JD(U)’s arrow symbol by the Sharad Yadav-led faction after the Election Commission rejected its plea for granting it the symbol. Mr Yadav had also moved the high court seeking the setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.

The senior leader had parted ways with Nitish Kumar after the Bihar chief minister left the Congress-led grand alliance and joined the NDA.