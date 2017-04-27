The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 27, 2017

India, Politics

Yogi govt transfers 84 IAS, 54 IPS officers in biggest reshuffle

PTI
Published : Apr 27, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2017, 10:10 am IST

DM Bareilly Surendra Singh has been sent to Kanpur as DM while Special Secretary, Agriculture Pinki Joval has been made the Bareilly DM.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: In the biggest administrative reshuffle since it assumed power in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday transferred 84 IAS and 54 IPS officers including district magistrates and police chiefs.

While Civil Defence Secretary Manoj Mishra has been made Director of Culture, Special Secretary (Revenue) Karn Singh Chauhan has been sent to Jhansi as district magistrate, an official release said in Lucknow.

Prominent among those transferred included DM Lucknow GS Priyadarshi, who has been sent to Muzaffarnagar in the same capacity while DM Kanpur Kaushalraj Sharma will take his place.

DM Bareilly Surendra Singh has been sent to Kanpur as DM while Special Secretary, Agriculture Pinki Joval has been made the Bareilly DM.

DM Ghaziabad Nidhi Kesarwani has been sent to the Science and Technology department as Special Secretary while Special Secretary Home has been made the DM Ghaziabad.

Similarly, DM Gautam Buddh Nagar Nagendra Prasad Singh has been replaced by Brijesh Narain Singh.

Prominent among the IPS officers transferred include SSP Ghaziabad Deepak Kumar who has been sent to Lucknow in the same capacity replacing Manzil Saini while SSP Saharanpur Luv Kumar has been made the SSP of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

SP Ghazipur Subhash Chandra Dubey has been made the SSP of Saharanpur while RP Pandey will be the SSP of Gorakhpur, the release said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, ias officers, ips officers, manoj mishra
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

