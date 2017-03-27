The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 27, 2017 | Last Update : 03:55 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav surprised the Aussies with the bounce that he generated. (Photo: BCCI) Live| Ind vs Aus, 4th Test Day 3: Umesh Yadav peppers Australia to put India in control at tea
 
India, Politics

Deliver or make room: The Adityanath mantra

PTI
Published : Mar 27, 2017, 3:51 pm IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2017, 3:54 pm IST

Making known his firm resolve on law and order, he has asked criminals to leave the state.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has has proved that he means business by taking 50-odd policy decisions within a week of taking over the reins of Uttar Pradesh.

That he is firm on maintaining proper decorum, hygiene and punctuality in the official machinery became clear on the very first day in office when he undertook a round of the CM Secretariat, personally looking into every nook and corner which was never visited by any chief minister in 40 years.

Repulsive paan (betel) stains on the walls, layers of dust on files piled up over the years, missing officials and staff caught his attention during the surprise check.

And no prize for guessing that his immediate action was putting a ban on chewing paan and paan masala in public places, and installation of biometric system and CCTVs.

The very next day some ministers and senior officials picked up brooms to lead by example.

"Such dust can lead to TB among government staff," he noted while taking a round of the Annexe Building, which also houses the chief minister's office.

The Chief Minister did not wait for chairing a formal cabinet meeting for strict implementation of ban on illegal slaughterhouses and formation of anti-Romeo squads, but took prompt action issuing directives to officials.

Making known his firm resolve on law and order, he has asked criminals to leave the state.

He has also asked BJP office bearers and public representatives not to undertake any contractual work and instead monitor them for effective execution.

During his first visit to Gorakhpur after assuming office, the chief minister did not mince words when he said, "Those who can work for 18-20 hours everyday can remain with us, others can go their own way."

Adityanath also advised ministers and officials not to take files home and rather clear them during office hours.

"In two months, we will create such an atmosphere that people will start feeling the difference and know how a government should be run," he said.

Tags: adityanath yogi, chief minister, uttar pradesh, anti-romeo squad
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Official images of Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus appear online

2

Internet providers can now sell user's browser history

3

Archaeologists discover world's largest capstone in Telangana

4

'Everything was so personal': Ranbir writes special letter thanking Gauri

5

Jio Happy New Year Offer extended, again?

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham