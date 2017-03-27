The Asian Age | News

India, Politics

Aadhaar card not necessary to avail government schemes: SC

Published : Mar 27, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2017, 12:20 pm IST

Earlier in October, the court allowed use of Aadhaar cards for MNREGA, Jan Dhan Yojana, pension and provident fund schemes.

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said Aadhaar card will not be mandatory to avail government schemes, like MNREGA, Jan Dhan Yojana, pension, provident fund schemes, etc.

An apex court bench said the earlier interim order had not been violated since Aadhaar is not mandatory for getting various social welfare schemes.

The apex court also refused to give an early hearing into the Aadhaar case.

Earlier in October, the court allowed use of Aadhar cards for MNREGA, Jan Dhan Yojana, pension and provident fund schemes.

The court had earlier restricted the use of Aadhaar cards to public distribution system and LPG subsidies, after which the government rushed to the court for a permission to use it for more services.

