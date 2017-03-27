Aadhaar card not necessary to avail government schemes: SC

Earlier in October, the court allowed use of Aadhaar cards for MNREGA, Jan Dhan Yojana, pension and provident fund schemes.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said Aadhaar card will not be mandatory to avail government schemes, like MNREGA, Jan Dhan Yojana, pension, provident fund schemes, etc.

An apex court bench said the earlier interim order had not been violated since Aadhaar is not mandatory for getting various social welfare schemes.

The apex court also refused to give an early hearing into the Aadhaar case.

The court had earlier restricted the use of Aadhaar cards to public distribution system and LPG subsidies, after which the government rushed to the court for a permission to use it for more services.