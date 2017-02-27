Won't let ISIS be a challenge; handling Ramjas row: Rajnath Singh

Meanwhile, the voting for the fifth-phase of assembly elections is underway in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi: Following the arrest of two suspected ISIS terrorists from Gujarat, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the BJP-led Centre won't let the ISIS become a challenge for India.

"We won't let the ISIS become a challenge for India and target it," Singh told a press briefing in Varanasi.

Commenting on the ongoing scuffle in Delhi University's Ramjas College, Singh said that he is in touch with the Police Commissioner and has asked the men in uniform to ensure that the situation remains under control.

Singh also launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that the latter keeps on highlighting the construction of the Yamuna Expressway to draw the voters attention, but the Centre despite building eight highways never showcased it.

"We have constructed eight highways in the state, not like the Chief Minister who has constructed one and keeps on praising his achievements by mentioning it time and again," Singh said.

"He discusses a lot about the development works in Lucknow. But I want to say that the Centre contributes 80 percent in the development work of any state," he said.

He further said that the BJP is not contesting the elections with the sole mission of emerging victorious in the electoral battlefield but the main focus is on development of Uttar Pradesh.

The voter turnout has been recorded at 27 percent till 11 am on Monday.

The voting is taking place in 51 constituencies spread over 12 districts of Terai and eastern regions in this phase.

Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Barabanki, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Basti, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabir Nagar are the districts where the polling is currently underway.

Polling, which started at 7 am will end at 5 pm.

A total of 607 candidates including 40 women are in the fray.