Modi walks down the road, breaks protocol once again

Modi walked to greet the cheering crowd waving at him. He walked down the Rajpath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd as he leaves after the 68th Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi took a long walk at the Rajpath to greet spectators, yet again breaking away from tradition.

There was a lot of hand-waving from Mr Modi, who stole the thunder of fighter aircrafts at the Republic Day parade, as cheers and chants of “Modi! Modi! Modi!” filled the air.

While a few section of spectators who had begun to leave the Rajpath after the impeccable show exhibited by the armed forces, heads turned accompanied with loud shouts when the people’s Prime Minister swept them off their feet by waiving at them. Cheers, cleberations and chants to get a glimpse of their PM only went louder as a few spectators even tried to shake hands with Mr. Modi as he neared the seating stands.

Taking his security personnel by surprise yet again, Mr Modi walked to greet the cheering crowd waving at him. He walked down the Rajpath.

The PM first walked towards people sitting on the opposite side of the saluting dais and then crossed the road to wave to people sitting on the other side. His security cover had to keep pace with him. As he walked towards Rashtrapati Bhawan, the loud cheers followed him. “This is what Modi is known for. He is a common man’s man and truly knows to touch chord of your heart,” says Himanshi, a spectator.

The feeling was no different for others who stood firm in the seating stands hoping that it will be a once in a life time chance to meet, greet and be waived at by the Prime Minister himself. This was not the first time, Mr. Modi had dropped his guards and won the hearts. Dressed in crisp traditional white kurta, the pink turban only grabbed people’s attention.

It’s not the first time, Mr Modi went past the security cover to greet admirers. After concluding his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort last year, he shook hands with children who had cheered him through his 90-odd-minute speech.