Time to punish 'tukde-tukde' gang for violence in Delhi: Shah attacks Cong, AAP

ANI
Published : Dec 26, 2019, 7:53 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2019, 7:53 pm IST

The BJP has accused Congress of inciting violence during protests against the new citizenship law.

In the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Congress of supporting violence in the city's streets and said it is time to "punish the tukde-tukde gang". (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: In the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Congress of supporting violence in the city's streets and said it is time to "punish the tukde-tukde gang".

"It is time to punish the tukde-tukde gang, which is responsible for the violence in the streets of the national capital with the help of the Congress party. The people of Delhi should punish them," Shah said while addressing a public rally here.

Shah also accused the opposition parties, which are opposing the CAA, of spreading misinformation and causing violence.

"When discussions on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) were held in Parliament, no one was willing to say anything. After coming out, they started spreading misinformation and disrupted peace in Delhi," he said.

In the last few days, several protests broke out in the national capital against the new citizenship law. One such protest in Jamia Nagar earlier this month had turned violent, in which three DTC buses were charred and several students and police personnel were injured.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused Congress and "urban naxals" of spreading rumours and causing violence in the city.

Shah's public rally comes ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi, which is likely to be held early next year.

Tags: amit shah, bjp, congress, caa, aap, indian government, narendra modi, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

