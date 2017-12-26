Congress to fight BJP with positive campaign, says Sachin Pilot

Pilot said the workers in the state were already geared up and ready to tackle the BJP.

New Delhi: The Congress will launch an “affirmative and positive” campaign in Rajasthan to counter the “acrimonious” charge of the BJP and advocate a new model of governance while highlighting the failures of the state government, Member of Parliament Sachin Pilot has said.

Buoyed by the results of recent bye-elections to local bodies, where the Congress fared well, the party has decided to strengthen its base at the booth level and reach out to the masses through an aggressive mass contact programme to be launched soon, the Rajasthan Congress chief said.

“Unlike the BJP, the Congress campaign will not be reduced to their level of acrimonious campaign and will not be negative. We will instead launch an affirmative and positive campaign, where the failures of the Vasundhara Raje-led government will be highlighted,” Mr Pilot said.

The party has already launched its “Mera booth, mera gaurav (My booth, my pride)” campaign and will soon unroll its mass contact programme across the state. He said the Congress did not seek to reach out to the people merely on the failures of the BJP, but would offer them a better alternative. “We will present the people with the blueprint of a model of alternative governance which will be holistic and inclusive, will care for the young and old, create jobs and have a vision to take the state forward,” he said.

Mr Pilot said the workers in the state were already geared up and ready to tackle the BJP now that Rahul Gandhi had taken over the leadership of the Congress and infused new energy into it.

The Rajasthan government has nothing to show for the four years that the BJP has been in power in the state, he said, charging it with selling off assets to generate money.

This, Pilot stressed, was poor fiscal management.

He alleged that the state’s assets, including buildings, schools, roadways, hospitals and other infrastructure, were being sold to a select few in the name of public-private partnerships.