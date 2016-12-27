Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

SP-Congress tieup will help BJP, says Mayawati

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 26, 2016, 11:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2016, 2:25 am IST

She alleged the Modi government is using central agencies to pressurise the two parties to forge an alliance.

BSP supremo Mayawati at a press conference at the party office in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Monday asked Muslims to beware of the designs of the BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

She said the alliance talks between Samajwadi Party and the Congress are being carried out at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which wants a division in secular votes. She alleged the Modi government is using central agencies to pressurise the two parties to forge an alliance.

“The alliance will materialise the day BJP gives the green signal. The BJP wants to be fully assured of gains before it gives the go-ahead,” she said at a press conference here.

Ms Mayawati said the BJP initially tried to whip up euphoria by bringing leaders from other parties, taking out parivartan yatras and getting the Prime Minister to make announcements to lay foundation stones. However, the demonetisation move has boomeranged. The BJP is getting nervous because the 50-day deadline is coming to an end but there seems to be no respite in sight from the cash shortage, she said.

The BSP president added the demonetisation decision has been taken to divert the people’s attention from the failure of the Modi government to fulfil its promises but the move has become the proverbial albatross around its neck.

She said the SP regime is notable for the record number of communal clashes that took place in the state.

The Muzaffarnagar riots will remain a blot on the government. She said that in her regime, Muslims were protected and she ensured that communal riots did not take place. “This is a party that unleashes criminals on the people and incidents like land grabbing, kidnapping and murders become the order of the day,” she said.

In a significant statement, the BSP president said, “Whenever the Bahujan Samaj Party has formed government, the BJP has been weakened and whenever the Samajwadi Party has been in power, the BJP has gained strength. In 2009, the BSP was in power in UP and the BJP won only 9 seats, but in 2014 when the SP was in power, the BJP won 71 seats”.

Tags: mayawati, demonetisation, modi government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

