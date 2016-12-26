Monday, Dec 26, 2016 | Last Update : 05:16 AM IST

India, Politics

Sheila Dikshit squirms after Congress tweet links her to graft row

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 26, 2016, 3:22 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2016, 3:24 am IST

Dikshit, who is also the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, strongly denied the charges.

Former Delhi CM and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Delhi CM and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The allegations of corruption being levelled by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi unexpectedly took a U-turn and hit the former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Sunday after a controversy erupted when the Congress party uploaded a list linked to ‘the diary reports’ on Twitter. The link also mentioned a reference of Ms Dikshit, which prompted her to junk the documents.

Ms Dikshit, who is also the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, strongly denied the charges, saying the Supreme Court has already made its observations on the issue. “There is not even an iota of truth in the allegations. I totally reject these allegations, It surprises me.” She, however, said she has nothing to do with the issue and refused to speak about it, saying the matter is sub judice.

BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh said, “Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and his spokes-persons are making stupid mistakes time and again. A horse has died and his death has been certified by the Supreme Court.”

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, sheila dikshit

MOST POPULAR

1

Netizens convince pregnant Delhi girl against suicide

2

Science says quality of sex actually improves with age

3

Humans marrying sex robots to be legal by 2050: Experts

4

Website charts Santa's journey around the globe

5

Madhya Pradesh: Now prisoners might get salad with food

more

Editors' Picks

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

‘Jhund Ul Khalifa al Hind Fl Bilad’ or ‘Army of the Caliph in South India’ is the most dangerous of all ISIS-affiliated modules that NIA busted in 2016. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Hyderabad ISIS module most dangerous terror outfit: NIA

The move comes after Nokia sued Apple for patent infringement.

Apple strikes back in Nokia infringement issue

Pakistan military. (Photo: AFP/File)

US approves sale of infrared target sight systems to Pakistan

Indrani Mukherjee

It’s complicated: On love and meeting often

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham