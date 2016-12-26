Sheila Dikshit squirms after Congress tweet links her to graft row

Dikshit, who is also the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, strongly denied the charges.

New Delhi: The allegations of corruption being levelled by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi unexpectedly took a U-turn and hit the former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Sunday after a controversy erupted when the Congress party uploaded a list linked to ‘the diary reports’ on Twitter. The link also mentioned a reference of Ms Dikshit, which prompted her to junk the documents.

Ms Dikshit, who is also the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, strongly denied the charges, saying the Supreme Court has already made its observations on the issue. “There is not even an iota of truth in the allegations. I totally reject these allegations, It surprises me.” She, however, said she has nothing to do with the issue and refused to speak about it, saying the matter is sub judice.

BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh said, “Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and his spokes-persons are making stupid mistakes time and again. A horse has died and his death has been certified by the Supreme Court.”