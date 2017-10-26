The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

India, Politics

President hails Tipu Sultan’s role, BJP sees red

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 26, 2017, 3:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2017, 6:54 am IST

Other BJP leaders also alleged the President’s speech was deliberately put on hold until the Siddaramaiah govt had vetted it and made alterations.

President Ram Nath Kovind meets MLAs after addressing the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature, as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the state Assembly building, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is also seen. (Photo: PTI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind meets MLAs after addressing the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature, as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the state Assembly building, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Embarrassingly for the BJP in Karnataka, which is opposing the Tipu Jayanti celebrations planned by the Congress government of chief minister Siddaramaiah, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday waxed eloquent on the Mysuru king’s patriotism when he fought British rule.

Addressing a joint session of the  Karnataka legislature on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Vidhana Soudha, the President said: “Tipu Sultan died a heroic death fighting the British. He was also a pioneer in the development and use of Mysore rockets in warfare. This technology was later adopted by the Europeans.”

He also lavished praise on Karnataka as a land of formidable soldiers. “Krishnadeva Raya was the greatest ruler of the Vijayanagara empire and remains an inspiration for all Indians. Kempe Gowda was the founder of Bengaluru, and Rani Chennamma of Kittur and Rani Abbakka led the earliest battles against the colonial powers. And more recently, two of the four finest Army Chiefs,  Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa and Gen. K.S. Thimmayya, were sons of Karnataka,” he said.

But the Tipu reference in the speech had the BJP up in arms. It accused chief minister Siddaramaiah of doctoring the speech and altering the President’s address to include the reference to Tipu Sultan. “Such speeches for the President are usually written by the state government. He was merely mouthing it. This does not mean we will call off our agitation against Tipu Jayanti,” R. Ashok, BJP MLA and a former state home minister, told the media.

Other BJP leaders also alleged the President’s speech was deliberately put on hold until the Siddaramaiah government had vetted it and made alterations. The CM’s office strongly refuted the suggestion, saying the President’s speech was prepared by the President’s office and that they had no role to play in it whatsoever.

However, sources said that last Friday, the President’s press office approached the CM for a backgrounder on the state and the Assembly building, and the CM commissioned a veteran journalist to write a piece, which was duly sent to the President. “There was no question of amending the President’s speech. As you can see, the speech as uploaded on the Press Information Bureau website is what was delivered by Mr Kovind,” an official told this newspaper.

Sources in the BJP said a backgrounder they prepared had also been sent to President Kovind, which made no mention of Tipu or his “heroics”. A BJP leader said: “Why the President chose to go with the speech sent to him by the Congress is a mystery.”

Tags: ram nath kovind, tipu sultan, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

200 passengers on spanish flight recieve free Samsung Galaxy Note 8

2

Bad Rabbit creating havoc in Europe

3

First look of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai takes the internet by storm

4

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Dhawan, Karthik fifties help India beat Kiwis by 6 wickets

5

Anushka Sharma quash reports of December marriage with Team India skipper Virat Kohli

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham