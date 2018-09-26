The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 26, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress rubbishes charge that Rahul trying to help Vadra

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 26, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2018, 6:41 am IST

BJP had alleged that the Congress president was involved in a “conspiracy, internationally”.

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday rejected BJP’s claim that Rahul Gandhi wanted the Rafale deal scrapped to help a firm linked to his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and said the Modi government was responding to the alleged “scam” with abuses and mud-slinging. Congress Communications Chief Mr. Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “the Congress-led government gave the contract to state run HAL while Mr Modi gave the contract to Reliance Defence. The tender was issued in 2007 August, and on December 12, 2012, it was opened...And in March 13, 2014, the Congress government gave the offset contract to state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.”

After the revelations of the former French President Mr. Francois Hollande that the Indian government led by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi chose the Indian partner for the Rafale deal a political slugfest broke out between the Congress and BJP. The BJP had alleged that the Congress president was involved in a “conspiracy, internationally” and former French president Francois Hollande was part of the “nexus” to sabotage the Rafale deal.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mr. Rahul Gandhi  tweeted, “To every Air Force officer and Jawan who has served India. To the family of every martyred Indian fighter pilot. To every person who ever worked for HAL. We hear your pain. We understand how you feel. We will bring to justice all those who dishonored and stole from you.” Mr. Gandhi is presently conducting public meetings in constituency Amethi.

Tags: rafale deal, rahul gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

2

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

3

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

4

7 signs you could be suffering womb cancer

5

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham