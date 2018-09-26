Congress rubbishes charge that Rahul trying to help Vadra

BJP had alleged that the Congress president was involved in a “conspiracy, internationally”.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday rejected BJP’s claim that Rahul Gandhi wanted the Rafale deal scrapped to help a firm linked to his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and said the Modi government was responding to the alleged “scam” with abuses and mud-slinging. Congress Communications Chief Mr. Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “the Congress-led government gave the contract to state run HAL while Mr Modi gave the contract to Reliance Defence. The tender was issued in 2007 August, and on December 12, 2012, it was opened...And in March 13, 2014, the Congress government gave the offset contract to state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.”

After the revelations of the former French President Mr. Francois Hollande that the Indian government led by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi chose the Indian partner for the Rafale deal a political slugfest broke out between the Congress and BJP. The BJP had alleged that the Congress president was involved in a “conspiracy, internationally” and former French president Francois Hollande was part of the “nexus” to sabotage the Rafale deal.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mr. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “To every Air Force officer and Jawan who has served India. To the family of every martyred Indian fighter pilot. To every person who ever worked for HAL. We hear your pain. We understand how you feel. We will bring to justice all those who dishonored and stole from you.” Mr. Gandhi is presently conducting public meetings in constituency Amethi.