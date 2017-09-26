Mulayam Singh Yadav won’t float party, lets down backers

Mulayam Yadav was removed by Akhilesh from the post of party president in January.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Patry patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav once again let down his supporters, especially his younger brother Shivpal, by choosing to stick with his son and announcing on Monday that he would not be floating a new political party.

Most were expecting Netaji to announce the formation of a new party and split the Samajwadi Party as a reaction to Akhilesh Yadav’s move in January when he wrested control of the party’s top post and its election symbol.

While Mulayam did say on Monday that he “doesn’t agree with his (son’s) decisions”, he set to rest all speculation that he would chart his own course by saying that his son Akhilesh had his blessings. He, however, did not say what role he saw for himself in the Samajwadi Party.

Addressing the much-awaited press conference at the Lohia Trust office here, Mulayam Yadav said, “Akhilesh had said that he would return the party president’s post after three months but he has betrayed his father. He did not stick to his promise and honesty is very necessary in politics. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during elections that ‘Jo baap ka nahin who kisika nahin’. Need I say anything more?”

Mulayam Yadav was removed by Akhilesh from the post of party president in January.

Even as Mulayam’s press conference was on, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Netaji zindabad, Samajwadi Party zindabad” – a clear indication that he was delighted with his father’s decision.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s decision of not floating a new outfit has left his supporters — especially younger brother Shivpal Yadav — grossly disappointed and upset.

Shivpal Yadav chose to stay away from the press conference and, when asked, Mulayam Singh said that he was in Etawah.



Two hours later, however, Shivpal Yadav decided to hold a press conference, but cancelled it at the last minute. He was unavailable for comment thereafter.



Sources said that Shivpal Yadav had met his elder brother in the morning but did not attend the press conference to save himself embarrassment as he had earlier declared that the announcement of a new party would be made by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

At the press conference, when Mulayam Yadav was asked who Akhilesh was referring to as “traitors” at the party’s state convention, the senior SP leader said, “You people should ask him who he is referring to.”



He also snubbed a scribe who wanted to know whether he supported his son Akhilesh or his brother Shivpal. “Is this even a question?” he said. He also parried questions about the possibility of a patch-up within the family and the party.



The Samajwadi patriarch, however, said that he would not attend the Samajwadi national convention being held in Agra on October 5.

After the press conference, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s supporters were heard saying that “Netaji’ (Mulayam) has destroyed our future for the love of his son”.



Mulayam Singh Yadav also slammed the BJP governments at the Centre and the state and accused them of betraying the people.