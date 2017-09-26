Ashok Choudhary removed from Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee

This came days after Choudhary accused party insiders of spreading false information saying that he was making attempts to split the party.

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday relieved Ashok Choudhary from the post of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief with immediate effect.

“Some AICC leaders are behind the crisis in the Congress in Bihar…they are fuelling rebellion against me by alleging that I am making attempts to break the party in favour of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) to replace me from PCC president’s post with their favourite,” Ashok Choudhary had said.

The Congress has 27 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

