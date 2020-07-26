Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 | Last Update : 03:13 PM IST

124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,387,481

45,974

Recovered

886,282

33,685

Deaths

32,108

675

Maharashtra36636820719413389 Tamil Nadu2067371510553409 Delhi1295311130683806 Karnataka90942337501798 Andhra Pradesh8867143255985 Uttar Pradesh63742399031387 West Bengal56377356541332 Gujarat54712397142301 Telangana5246640334455 Bihar3631424520232 Rajasthan3590925353621 Assam310872305677 Haryana3053823654389 Madhya Pradesh2692618488799 Odisha2538915929163 Kerala18099861160 Jammu and Kashmir173059517305 Punjab126848297291 Jharkhand7841352183 Chhatisgarh7182468339 Uttarakhand5961349563 Goa4686304733 Tripura3882221011 Puducherry2654156138 Manipur217615200 Himachal Pradesh2049117312 Nagaland12895414 Arunachal Pradesh11264283 Chandigarh85255513 Meghalaya646945 Sikkim5121420 Mizoram3611830
  India   Politics  26 Jul 2020  'Army working to restore status quo along LAC'
India, Politics

'Army working to restore status quo along LAC'

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Jul 26, 2020, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2020, 12:01 pm IST

Lt Gen Yoshi said that the challenges of Kargil war and present situation are in a different domain and to compare them would be incorrect

Soldiers pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi. PTI photo
  Soldiers pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi. PTI photo

Indian army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Y. K. Joshi, who is responsible for defence of Eastern Ladakh said on Saturday that while military negotiations with China are going-on to resolve the stand-off,  the "territorial integrity" of the country is non-negotiable and "we remain prepared at all times for any eventuality". He said that all efforts will be made to restore the status quo and the army would take all measures to ensure the security of the line of actual control (LAC) with China.

“There is a method to every process. And our ongoing military engagement with the PLA to diffuse the situation is no different. There are certain commitments required from the two sides which are essential for the process to move ahead positively and deliver the outcomes that are desirable,” Lt Gen Yoshi told a news channel.

“There are certain factors though such as territorial integrity of the country that are not negotiable and hence there is no question of compromising there. While we are investing sincerely in this ongoing endeavour to bring about peace along the border, we also remain prepared at all times for any eventuality,” he said.

Lt Gen Yoshi said that the challenges of Kargil war and the present situation are in a different domain and to compare them would be incorrect.

“We (Indian Army) as an organisation concluded that situation (in Kargil) in 1999 to our satisfaction then, so would be in this case too,” he said.

On how long he sees the standoff  with China to continue, he said “It is a hypothetical question which would lead me to make conjectures. What I can tell you in simple words is that we shall continue all efforts to restore the status quo ante along the LAC. I believe that the negotiations and the process of disengagement and commitment of both sides to adhere to the laid down methodology would dictate the timelines of this stand-off.”

The next round of Corps Commanders meeting between India and China will be held next week to try to take forward disengagement process in Pangong Tso and Depsang plains. There have been reports of some movement in Chinese troops in Hot Springs and Gogra Posts.

Tags: people liberation army, india-china border, ladakh standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders and MLAs arrives to address media outside Raj Bhawan, in Jaipur. PTI photo

Governor receives Rajasthan cabinet's revised proposal on assembly session: Sources

Border Security Force (BSF) handed over four Bangladeshi fishermen, caught in Murshidabad of West Bengal. (DC Photo)

BSF hands over 4 Bangla fishermen to BGB in a mid-river flag meet

An elderly woman rows a makeshift raft to cross a flood-affected area of Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam. PTI photo

No respite from floods in Assam, Bihar

BJP delegation led by State Party President Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria submit a memorandum with Governor Kalraj Mishra, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. PTI photo

Congress to take fight to PM's house, Raj Bhavans

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham