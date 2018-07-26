The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 09:39 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP, Congress slams Delhi govt after 3 sisters found dead due to ‘hunger’

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 8:52 am IST

The girls, aged 8, 4 and 2 yrs, died on Tuesday. Initial autopsy suggests it was a case of starvation; Govt orders magisterial probe.

Police said they are investigating the case from all angles, including the girls dying of malnourishment. (Representational Image)
 Police said they are investigating the case from all angles, including the girls dying of malnourishment. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Three sisters were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area with initial postmortem report hinting that it was a case of starvation, prompting the city government to order a magisterial probe into the matter, even as the BJP and Congress attacked the AAP over the incident.

The girls, aged eight, four and two years, were brought to a hospital by their mother and a friend at around 1 pm on Tuesday, and the hospital authorities informed police about their deaths.

A board of doctors conducted a re-examination at the GTB hospital, Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east), said.

According to the initial postmortem report, the girls died due to "malnourishment/starvation and its complications".

However, police said that the second autopsy will establish the cause of death with finality. They added that there were no traces of food found in the stomach of the girls.

A forensic team inspected the place where the family was staying and found some medicine bottles and pills for treating loose motion, police said.

The girls' father, a casual labourer, is missing since Tuesday, though locals said he had gone in search of work and would return in a couple of days. No injury marks were found on the bodies, they said.

"The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

Initially, it seemed to be a case of natural death but with the medicine bottles being recovered, the police want to ensure that there was no foul play. It is suspected that the girls had not eaten for days, and on Monday, their father had arranged food but since they were unwell, they could not eat, police said.

Locals said the family had shifted to the area on Saturday, and they did not have much interaction with them.

The girls' father used to pull a rickshaw he had rented. After it was stolen a few days ago, they were brought to the area by a friend, who had given them shelter at his residence.

Two of the sisters, aged two and four, had been unwell for a few days. They had bouts of vomiting and loose motion, the locals said.

Police are probing as to how the third one also fell ill suddenly.

Police said they are investigating the case from all angles, including the girls dying of malnourishment.

The father's friend, who had accompanied their mother to the hospital, told police that the children were unwell and he took them to the hospital.

The girls' mother is not "mentally sound" and told police that she did not know what happened to her daughters and how they died.

Police said that the family originally belonged to West Bengal.

"The girls' mother is mentally unsound and has not been able to tell the police what exactly happened to her daughters. The medicines found from the spot were bought from a mohalla clinic," a police official said.

Police said the medicines have been sent for forensic examination.

Attacking the AAP government over the incident, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that it is "sad" that such a "mishap" occurred in Delhi where the local government claims to championing ration distribution to the poor, Tiwari said hitting at AAP government.

"It saddens us beyond expression that such an incident happened in the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia," he said.

Reacting sharply to BJP's accusation, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Delhi government is trying to implement the doorstep delivery of ration, but the BJP was stopping it.

Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken also sought to corner the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying "We had warned the Delhi government that nine lakh eligible families have not got ration cards despite applying for it. Such incident would occur if needy are deprived of ration and ration cards."

Tags: starvation, hunger, delhi government, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Social media blasts Bengaluru matrimony ad for being sexist, elitist

2

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

3

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

4

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

5

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham