The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 09:39 AM IST

India, Politics

Army chopper given for personal use; Sitharaman, OPS should quit: DMK

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 8:26 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 8:26 am IST

Stalin said Panneerselvam had openly admitted that his visit to New Delhi was to thank defence minister for her help.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reportedly waited at Sitharaman's office for about half-an-hour on Tuesday but was denied audience. (Photo: File)
 Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reportedly waited at Sitharaman's office for about half-an-hour on Tuesday but was denied audience. (Photo: File)

Chennai: DMK working president M K Stalin on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam following a controversy over the use of a military helicopter to airlift the latter's ailing brother.

A day after Panneerselvam said his New Delhi visit was only to thank Sitharaman for arranging a military air ambulance to shift his brother to Chennai from Madurai, Stalin wondered how a defence helicopter can be provided for use by a private individual.

The DMK leader said Panneerselvam had openly admitted that his visit to the national capital was to thank the defence minister for her help.

"It is a mystery as to how a military helicopter was provided to a private individual. So far this news has not come out and it has now emerged through Panneerselvam himself," Stalin told reporters.

He was responding to questions about Sitharaman's reported refusal to meet Panneerselvam as she was unhappy over the deputy chief minister going public about her gesture.

"Both Nirmala Sitharaman who provided the helicopter and Panneerselvam who used it should resign from their respective posts," Stalin demanded.

Panneerselvam reportedly waited at Sitharaman's office for about half-an-hour on Tuesday but was denied audience. She, however, met AIADMK Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan, who had accompanied Panneerselvam.

Before heading for Sitharaman's office, Panneerselvam told reporters it as a "big help" that the defence minister had extended to him, and that he had come to convey his "heartfelt thanks" to her.

When asked about what was seen by many as a snub to him by the defence minister, Panneerselvam told journalists upon his arrival in New Delhi on Tuesday, "Our leader Anna (late chief minister and icon of Dravidian politics, C N Annadurai) has taught us that one should have a heart to bear everything."

"Appointment was given to Shri V Maitreyan, MP Rajya Sabha. Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu, Shri O. Panneerselvam has not met Smt @nsitharaman," the Twitter handle of Sitharaman's office had said.

Incidentally, the controversy over meeting Sitharaman has surfaced days after the AIADMK, of which Panneerselvam is the Convenor, voted with the BJP-led NDA on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi ministry in the Lok Sabha.

Panneerselvam is known to have good equations with Prime Minister Modi.

He had earlier this year said he merged his erstwhile faction with that of Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led group, acting on a suggestion from PM Modi.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, o panneerselvam, stalin, military helicopter row
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Social media blasts Bengaluru matrimony ad for being sexist, elitist

2

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

3

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

4

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

5

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham