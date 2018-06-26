The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, Politics

For selfish interests, Congress turned India to jail during emergency: PM

PTI
Published : Jun 26, 2018, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2018, 1:47 pm IST

Prime Minister Modi said his government was committed to protecting the Constitution and upholding democratic values.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a meeting organised by the BJP in Mumbai to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a meeting organised by the BJP in Mumbai to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Mumbai: Slamming the Congress and the Gandhi family on the 43rd anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was "turned into a jail for the selfish personal interests" of that family.

Addressing a meeting organised by the BJP to mark the Emergency anniversary, Prime Minister Modi said the day needs to be observed to re-dedicate oneself to the protection of the Constitution and democracy.

"Emergency is a black spot on the golden history of the nation. Observing black day today is not just to criticise the Congress for its sin of imposing Emergency but also to create awareness for the protection of Constitution and democracy," PM Modi said. Lashing out at Congress for "spreading illusionary fear" about the Constitution, Dalits and minorities facing danger (in the BJP-led regime), the Prime Minister said the Congress can never improve.

"For the promotion of their self-interest, they destroyed their own party," he said.

"For selfish interests, Congress turned the country into a jail by imprisoning opposition leaders. For them, the country and democracy have no value. Instead of (Indira Gandhi) quitting as PM after the court verdict, Emergency was imposed. How can these people talk about safeguarding the Constitution," PM Modi said.

"When Kishore Kumar ji refused to sing for them (Congress), his songs were not allowed to be played on the radio," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also accused the Congress of criticising EVMs and the functioning of the Election Commission after they were reduced to 44 seats from 400 in Lok Sabha. "They did not question the EVMs after the recent Karnataka elections," he added.

PM Modi also criticised the Congress for moving an impeachment motion against the Supreme Court chief justice.

"They (Gandhi family) never imagined that they can face corruption charges and be out on bail. Hence, the Congress decided to move an impeachment motion against the chief justice," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also said his government was committed to protecting the Constitution and upholding democratic values.

"The Constitution is not just a book but a means to fulfil aspirations and wishes of the common man," he said.

PM Modi also paid tributes to Ramnath Goenka of the Indian Express, Kuldeep Nayar and The Statesman newspaper for "standing up" against Emergency.

"Many of them were not our supporters either. Nayar is critical of us. But they fought for democracy," PM Modi said.

Tags: 1975 emergency, narendra modi, emergency anniversary
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

2

Porn website shuts down, asked to cough up $2 million fine

3

'Dhadak will be a big hit': Arjun says sister Janhvi's film reminds him of his debut

4

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

5

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham