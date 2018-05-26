The Asian Age | News



Some issues with Congress over portfolio allocation, says Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published : May 26, 2018, 6:58 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 7:01 pm IST

Parleys began between the Congress and the JD(S) on the issue of Cabinet expansion soon after Kumaraswamy proved the majority on Friday.

It has already been decided that Congress would have 22 ministers and JDS 12 in the new cabinet.(Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)
 It has already been decided that Congress would have 22 ministers and JDS 12 in the new cabinet.(Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said there are some "issues" on portfolio allocation with his party's coalition partner Congress but it is not something that will pull down the government.

He also said the expansion of his Cabinet would take place once state Congress leaders get an approval from their high command. "..Portfolios have not been allocated. 

There are some issues regarding portfolios, but it is not an issue that will pull down the government...," Kumaraswamy told reporters. 

Responding to questions on portfolio allocation and demand for a farm loan waiver, he said, "I will try not to take up an issue as a prestige issue and try to solve a problem.. Otherwise I will see. I will not stick to this post, leaving my self esteem." 

Parleys began between the Congress and the JD(S) on the issue of Cabinet expansion soon after Kumaraswamy proved his three-day-old government's majority on the floor of the Assembly on Friday. 

Karnataka Congress leaders today left for New Delhi by a chartered plane to discuss with the high command the issues relating to Cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation. 

According to sources, Kumaraswamy had met former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara and Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal before they left for Delhi. 

The chief minister also clarified that he would not be going to Delhi to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi. 

"State Congress leaders have to get approval from their central leadership, that's the reason they are going to Delhi today. Once they come back cabinet expansion will happen smoothly," he said. 

It has already been decided that Congress would have 22 ministers and JDS 12 in the new cabinet. 

Kumaraswamy hit out at state BJP leader B S Yeddurappa for his call to support the party's state-wide bandh call on Monday for alleged failure of the government in announcing farm loan waiver as promised by him earlier. 

"I'm with you (people). I don't have any personal wish. I have become the chief minister not with a selfish motive...," he said, noting that there was "no question" of going back on his announcement earlier on farm loan waiver. 

He said he had already spoken to Congress leaders on the issue of farm loan waiver as he had to take them into confidence. "I should also understand the financial situation before taking the decision. I cannot do it alone," he added.

Tags: h d kumaraswamy, congress-jds coalition, karnataka assembly
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

