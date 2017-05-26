The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 03:11 AM IST

India, Politics

Mamata Banerjee meets PM, pushes for Prez consensus

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 26, 2017, 2:16 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 2:17 am IST

The Trinamul Congress chief met Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week on a joint Opposition candidate for President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and discussed development issues related to her state. Though Ms Banerjee said she didn’t discuss the coming presidential polls with the Prime Minister, after the meeting, the West Bengal CM told the media she would be happy if there was a consensus candidate like A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

“I discussed development issues with the Prime Minister, (there were) no talks on the presidential election,” Ms Banerjee said after the meeting at the PMO. The West Bengal chief minister said the issues discussed included soil erosion caused by the Ganga in West Bengal, the restructuring of the state’s loans, export duty imposed by Bangladesh on Indian mangoes, the Farakka barrage and the construction of a dam over the Atrai river by Dhaka. Ms Banerjee said her state government has to pay Rs 40,000 crores for debt clearance. “How do we work in such a scenario?”

When asked about the presidential elections, she said she favoured a consensus candidate. Giving the example of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, she said: “Kalam was a consensus candidate once. If they get a consensus candidate, that will be very good... we will be happy to see that.”

The Trinamul Congress chief met Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week on a joint Opposition candidate for President.

Her comments on Drr Kalam are significant as she has been in favour of a second term for President Pranab Mukherjee if he emerges as a consensus candidate. During her visit to New Delhi last week, she had also met Mr Mukherjee.

Mrs Gandhi has called a luncheon meet of all Opposition parties on Friday to discuss a common presidential candidate.

The West Bengal chief minister’s meeting with the PM was on a day when BJP workers in Kolkata took to the streets to protest against the high-handedness of the state administration.

Questioned about this, Ms Banerjee said there was no violence. “It was the BJP and the CPI(M) that started the violence. See how they have beaten the police, including women, burnt government properties.”

Tags: mamata banerjee, narendra modi, a.p.j. abdul kalam, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

2

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

3

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

4

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

5

SRK has the most interesting reaction when Pitt says he can't make it in B'wood

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham