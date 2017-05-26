Congress says govt too busy building Modi cult

Sharma challenged the government to come out with a white paper on the status of the economy.

New Delhi: On the eve of the third anniversary of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Congress launched a scathing attack on it. Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma claimed that the government was busy in publicity and was paying no attention to key sectors. Targeting the government over the state of the economy, Mr Sharma challenged the government to come out with a white paper on the status of the economy. He further added that there should be a comparison between the old formula and the new formula in calculating the GDP figures.

The Congress accused the government of trying to build a Modi cult by using taxpayer money for self-publicity. Mr Sharma also said that the government has had got a windfall due to falling prices of international crude oil, but that the relevant relief had not been passed on to the consumer. Mr Sharma also said “We also dare the Prime Minister to make public the details of the people who have been given jobs by his government during the three years of the BJP rule at the Centre.” The Congress leader described the economy as sluggish and added that investments are not coming in as they were expected to come.

Taking on the government over its Pakistan policy Mr Sharma said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is burning and the government has no clue how to manage the situation. From May 16 this year the Congress is on an overdrive to highlight the failures of the Modi government. The party has done over 25 press conferences in the last ten days across various state capitals. Insiders say that press conferences across states will go on for the next couple of days too. While on one hand the government is highlighting its achievements, the Congress on the other hand is highlighting its failures