Siddaramaiah dismisses poll surveys, says Congress will get majority

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHILPA P
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 2:38 am IST

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday charged that the JD(S) had entered into an unofficial understanding with the BJP.

 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Mysore: Dismissing surveys which have predicted a hung Assembly for Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday charged that the JD(S) had entered into an unofficial understanding with the BJP in several places in the state, but still the Congress will win a clear majority.  

The chief minister, who was speaking to reporters on his arrival at Mysore airport, said, “When there are around two lakh voters, how can interviewing 4,000 people give any indication? I don’t believe in surveys. They are not reliable.”

“I have the pulse of the people. They have decided to vote for the Congress. The trend is already set and we will get a clear majority,” he added.

On the collusion between the JD(S) and the BJP, the CM said, “In Chamundeswari, the BJP has given the ticket to some unknown person to support the JD(S), and in Varuna the JD(S) wanted to support the BJP. It’s the same story in KR Nagar. They are doing this in many other constituencies.”

On state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra being denied a ticket in Varuna, he said, “I have already said that no matter who contests from the constituency, even if it is Yeddyurappa, we will win.”

On an alleged social media campaign by Lingayats to back the BJP in old Mysuru region after Mr Vijayendra lost his ticket, the CM said, “The Congress party has no dharma. People from all sections and classes support it.”

Asked if actor turned politician Ambarish’s decision to retire from politics would have any impact in Mandya, the chief minister revealed he had taken the step due to health reasons.

Tags: siddaramaiah, karnataka assembly elections, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore

