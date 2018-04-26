Amit Shah meets RSS chief, discusses upcoming polls

Election related issues were also part of the agenda during the meeting between Amit Shah and the RSS top brass, sources said.

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday met RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur, as the saffron party gets battle ready for coming crucial assembly polls and also the Lok Sabha polls scheduled by next year. During his nearly four hour long stay in the RSS headquarters, Mr Shah also met Bhaiyya Joshi, second-in-command in the Sangh Parivar. The RSS and its cadre play a key role in saffron party's election related strategies and campaiging. Election related issues were also part of the agenda during the meeting between Mr Shah and the RSS top brass, sources said.

While Congress ruled Karnataka will be going to polls next month, three BJP ruled states namely, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh will see assembly elections by the end of this year.

Amid poll predictions suggesting a hung assembly in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with Karnataka BJP leaders, including the party's candidates for the May 12 assembly polls, elected members and office-bearers, through his mobile application on Thursday. Mr Modi would also speak to party workers and provide them guidance as they campaign for the polls to the 224-member assembly. The ruling Congress and its strategists, it is learnt, are giving a tough time to the BJP poll managers in this southern state where the RSS cadre has also been actively involved. Mr Modi will also start his campaign in the state from May 1 and is expected to address anywhere between 15-20 rallies.

Sources disclosed Mr Shah also discussed about Rajasthan, where a majority section within the BJP wants a leadership change. However, the central leadership is said to be gauging the likely impact as chief minister Vasundhra Raje has a strong support base and still considered as the tallest leader in the current scenario.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP leadership recently wnet in for a key organisational change by replacing the state unit chief.