Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017

India, Politics

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for soft measures in handling youth

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 3:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 3:04 am IST

The chief minister directed the security agencies to exercise restraint while dealing with “provocative situations”.

Mehbooba Mufti
 Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday, asked the security forces and other law enforcing agencies to avoid collateral damage during counter-insurgency operations and while dealing with protests and stone-pelting mobs. She also called for undertaking “youth counselling” by them to help towards restoring normalcy in the state.

Ms. Mufti, who was chairing a meeting of unified headquarters to discuss the security situation in the state in the backdrop of recent disturbances and student protests, however, also issued instruction to the concerned authorities that those who spread hatred among the people should be brought to justice. The meeting, the first since the post-Burhan Wani killing pushed the Kashmir Valley into months of turmoil, was held a day after the chief minister’s separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Rajnath Singh and some other government leaders in New Delhi.

The chief minister, an official spokesman here said, directed the security agencies to undertake youth counselling and ensure that no collateral damage takes place while dealing with day-to-day law and order situations. “She specifically directed that culprits be brought to justice if found involved in harassing a community or section of society in the name of a social cause,” the spokesman said.

Ms Mufti also asked the security agencies to improve the “public-security force interface” and make it a regular affair. She said holding of counselling sessions for youth would not only help the youth ally apprehensions and misgivings about the system but would also give the security agencies a chance to reach out to people through community policing.

The chief minister directed the security agencies to exercise restraint while dealing with “provocative situations”. She said that wherever restraint was exercised it showed positive results on the ground for the government and helped in maintaining peace and order. “The youth who have unfortunately been caught in the cycle of misinformation and violence are our own who ought to be won over with a healing touch,” she was quoted as saying.

She also said that the youth engagement should be prioritized rather than viewing it as a routine law and order issue. She said that care should be taken to avoid and minimize all collateral damage while conducting operations. She also directed that parents of youth be taken into confidence as and when there is some complaint about any youth and in no way should the family be held accountable for the deeds of the said youth.

“The Chief Minister directed the security agencies to ensure that inter community harmony and amity among various sections of society is maintained at all costs. She directed that culprits be brought to justice if found spreading hatred against a section of society or in the name of a social cause and if need be strict provisions  of law be slapped on such hate mongers who are found taking law into their own hands”, the spokesman said.

The meeting was attended also by BJP leader and the State’s deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and senior administration, police, paramilitary, Army and Intelligence agencies officials including GoC in C of Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Devraj Anbu.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, kashmir valley, stone-pelting mobs
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

