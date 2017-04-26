The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 | Last Update : 12:30 AM IST

India, Politics

Delhi Police arrests AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 12:22 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 12:28 am IST

Dhinakaran had yesterday confessed to meeting Chandrsekar, assuming he was a high court judge.

AIADMK Deputy General Decretary TTV Dhinakaran
New Delhi: AIADMK (Amma) leader T T VDhinakaran was arrested here tonight after four days of questioning by Delhi Police.

He is accused of attempting to bribe an Election Commission official for retaining the party's poll symbol of "two-leaves" for his faction.

Dhinakaran was today called for questioning at 5 PM at the Crime Branch Inter State Cell office in Chanakyapuri and was arrested around midnight, Praveer Ranjan, joint commissioner of police (crime), said.

His longtime friend Mallikarjuna has also been arrested after being quizzed for the second day on the trot, he said.

Mallikarjuna had been accompanying Dhinakaran everywhere ever since Sukesh Chandrsekar, the middleman in the EC bribery case, was arrested, police said.

Dhinakaran had yesterday confessed to meeting Chandrsekar, assuming he was a high court judge.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran, delhi police

