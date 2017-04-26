The Asian Age | News

Delhi court raps cops in Dhinakaran ‘cash case’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 2:56 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 2:52 am IST

The court allowed Delhi police crime branch to quiz Mr Chandrashekar till April 28.

 T.T.V. Dhinakaran

New Delhi: A special court on Tuesady grilled Delhi police asking it why no action has been taken against AIADMK faction leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran when all allegations in the Election Commission bribery case were "against him". "What is the position of the main accused? What action has been taken against Dhinakaran? Show me the call details where it shows Sukesh Chandrashekar (arrested accused) talked to Dhinakaran," special judge Poonam Chaudhry told the police. The court extended by three days the police custody of Mr Chandrashekar, who was arrested on April 16 for allegedly striking a deal of Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK (Amma) faction keep the "two leaves" poll symbol. The court allowed Delhi police crime branch to quiz Mr Chandrashekar till April 28.

"In my view, the intention was to commit the crime at a high place and the investigating officer may require more time to collect evidence. There exist adequate grounds for extending the police custody as the allegations are of grave nature as the conspiracy was to undermine the sanctity of electoral process through corrupt means," the judge said.

“In my view, the intention was to commit the crime at a high place and the investigating officer may require more time to collect evidence. There exist adequate grounds for extending the police custody as the allegations are of grave nature as the conspiracy was to undermine the sanctity of electoral process through corrupt means,” the judge said.

The police, which produced Chandrashekar before the court on expiry of his eight-day custody, sought extension.

