Take fight against blackmoney, graft to next level: PM

Published : Mar 26, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Asking the people to take the fight against black money and graft to the "next level", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged them to use less cash in their daily lives and continue to support the movement towards digital payments started after the note ban.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme, he also spoke of building a 'New India', which he said can be achieved when 125 crore Indians take a pledge and unitedly work towards it.

"My dear countrymen, we must take our fight against black money and corruption to the next level. .... We should contribute towards ensuring reducing the use of cash, of currency notes," the Prime Minister said.

Asking the people to pay school fees, buy medicines or items from fair price shops or purchase air and train tickets digitally, he said "we can do this in our day to day lives. You can't imagine how you can serve the country in this way and become a brave soldier in the fight against black money and corruption."

Observing that the budget had announced that there would be 2500 crore digital transactions in 2017, he said if 125 crore countrymen can resolve, "they need not wait for a year; they can do it in six months."

Expressing gratitude to the people, Modi said over the last few months the country has witnessed an atmosphere in which people in large numbers have participated in the digital payment, 'Digidhan' movement.

"There has also been an increase in curiosity about cashless transactions. The poorest of the poor are making attempts to learn, and people are gradually moving towards doing business without cash. There has been a surge in various modes of digital payment after demonetisation," he said, adding that the BHIM App, launched about two and a half months ago, has already been downloaded by one and half crore people.

In his address, the Prime Minister also touched upon subjects ranging from building a "New India" to 'Swacch Bharat', besides greeting the people of Bangladesh on their independence day saying India will always stand with them in the struggle for peace, security and development in the region.

