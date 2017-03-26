The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 26, 2017 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

India, Politics

DDCA case: Got 'death threats' from FM's legal team, claims AAP leader

ANI
Published : Mar 26, 2017, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2017, 1:24 pm IST

A leader from the party claimed that they were threatened during the court proceedings.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that they had received death threats from Arun Jaitley's legal team during the court proceedings in the defamation battle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Union Finance Minister.

"While arguments were going, a person who is a part of Jaitley's legal team started giving death threats while the proceedings were going on. We have filed a written complaint and have also sought legal advice from our council. But if this is the process of justice, it is shocking," AAP leader Raghav Chaddha told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has said the AAP should have thought twice before denting Jaitley's image, adding that the court will decide and deliver its verdict correctly.

"They were living in their dream world. They should have thought twice before saying anything against a person who is so transparent and clear," BJP leader Maheish Girri told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, in a major jolt to Kejriwal, a Delhi Court put the former on trial in the case in connection with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) criminal defamation case filed by Jaitley.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass also framed a defamation notice against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The trial in the case will start on May 20.

Earlier, Jaitley had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders for allegedly defaming him in the Patiala House Court, while a civil defamation case was filed in the Delhi High Court.

Jaitley had filed the suit seeking Rs. 10 crore in damages after Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders accused him of alleged irregularities and financial bungling in the DDCA, of which the former was the president for about 13 years until 2013.

Tags: aap, arun jaitley, ddca defamation case, death threats, raghav chaddha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ed Sheeran forgets lyrics during live performance

2

99-year-old says cigar, sex and scotch key to longevity

3

Drop cheerleaders, play tunes in praise of Lord Rama in IPL: Digvijay Singh

4

SRK to host Superwoman Lilly Singh in Mumbai

5

Late mother leaves behind life's savings in demonetised notes, children seek Modi's help

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham