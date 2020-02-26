Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

India, Politics

Digvijay, Scindia lobby hard; BJP may nominate Shivraj, Raman

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 26, 2020, 6:27 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2020, 6:27 am IST

Ruling Congress which has decimated BJP in the 2018 Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh is in a position to win the two RS seats going for polls.

Jyotiraditya Scindia
 Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal: Biennial polls for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh and two RS seats in Chhattisgarh are going to be held on March 26 this year.

The biennial polls in MP necessitated following expiring of terms of three sitting MPs, Prabhat Jha, Satyanarayan Jatia (both of BJP) and Digvijay Singh (Congress), in the Upper House on April 9 this year.

Similarly, the biennial elections in Chhattisgarh necessitated following expiry of terms of sitting MPs, Ranveer Singh Judeo (BJP) and Motilal Vohra (Congress), in April this year. While ruling Congress and Opposition BJP in MP are in a position to send one candidate each to the RS in the ensuing biennial polls as per their strengths in the state assembly, the third vacant seat may go to elections. Several veteran leaders from Congress and BJP have been lobbying with their respective central leaderships. Prominent among those in Congress who have been vying for RS ticket in the ensuing biennial polls in the state are former chief minister Digvijay Singh, AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, former MP Pradesh Congress Committee president Arun Yadav and former Congress Legislature Party leader Ajey Singh.

Mr Singh and Mr Scindia have lost last Lok Sabha polls from their respective seats of Bhopal and Guna in MP and hence are desperately trying to go to the Upper House to revive their political career.

In Chhattisgarh, the former AICC treasurer Mr Vohra was lobbying hard to retain RS seat in the ensuing biennial elections in the state.

Ruling Congress which has decimated BJP in the 2018 Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh is in a position to win the two RS seats going for polls.

Other Congress leader who has been lobbying to get ticket from Chhattisgarh is Karuna Shukla, niece of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to go to RS from Chhattisgarh.

Speculations are rife in BJP circles in MP and Chhattisgarh that former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh may be asked by the Central leadership of the party to contest in the biennial elections in these states to go to RS to shift to Central politics.

Tags: rajya sabha polls

Latest From India

Security personnel stand guard during clashes between those supporting and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi. PTI photo

Delhi court asks police to ensure quick treatment of injured

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave as they depart after a

While India seems to love Trump, the reality isn't so simple

Uday Shankar as Mahadev

Remembering Uday Shankar, exponent of Tandav Nritya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Modi-Trump agree for talks on a ‘big trade deal’

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

2

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

3

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

4

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

5

The Asian Age interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham