'There is no actor better than Narendra Modi': Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi washed the feet of sanitation workers in Prayagraj to seek votes, as the Lok Sabha elections are inching closer.

The Telugu Desam Party or TDP chief claimed, "Narendra Modi is washing their (sanitation workers) feet before the elections. These sanitation workers have been providing services in all these four years, but Modi never washed their feet. But now he is cleaning their feet keeping elections in mind. He never responds even when somebody offers him Namaskar. Modi did not respond to the salutation by Advani (BJP veteran LK Advani). He cheats even his guru. There is no actor better than Narendra Modi."

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and also interacted with sanitation workers who ensured cleanliness during the religious gathering.

He described the sanitation workers as "real karmayogis" (real selfless workers) and applauded their contribution to cleanliness during the Kumbh Mela. He even washed the feet of the sanitation workers and presented them "angvastram" (a type of cloth wrapped around the body).

Continuing his tirade against the prime minister, the TDP chief, while addressing a meeting of party leaders and cadre from Ongole parliamentary constituency, said: "We had condemned the developments in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister over there. Later, we thought he changed and we allied with him. But after four years, we understood that Modi would not change. Those who want to damage TDP will face its wrath."

Claiming that PM Modi "stands by corruption", Mr Naidu said, "Those who flew away from the country are the witnesses. YSRCP leader Jaganmohan Reddy is the evidence. There are 11 cases on Jagan, but no action is taken. And how can these people speak of corruption?"

"Narendra Modi has failed on all fronts in ruling at the central level. He had spoiled all the institutions, attacked the autonomy of the RBI, CBI, etc. He misused the ED and IT department. He created panic among farmers. The entire nation is opposing the BJP, except Jaganmohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," he claimed.