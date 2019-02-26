Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:34 AM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi attacks Congress at launch of War Memorial

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 26, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2019, 2:15 am IST

A retreat ceremony will be held every evening at the memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to a fallen soldier during inauguration of the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to a fallen soldier during inauguration of the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: At the opening of the National War Memorial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an all-out attack on the Congress accusing it of adopting a “family first” approach and said national security suffered due to the “criminal negligence” of the previous dispensation.

Without naming the Gandhi family, Mr Modi said it had made defence purchases a “source of income” during its rule and that investigations in all cases — from Bofors to the AgustaWestland helicopter deal — point towards the “same first family”.

“From Bofors to the chopper deal, all the investigations are pointing to one family, which says a lot. Now these people are making a lot of effort to ensure that Rafale aircraft don’t arrive in India,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that in the next few months, when the first Rafale jet will flies in the Indian skies, all such conspiracies will be foiled. Claiming that national security suffered due to the “criminal negligence” of the previous dispensation linked to delays in military procurements, Mr Modi asked, “Is it nation first or family first?”

“In 2009, the forces demanded 1,86,000 bullet-proof jackets, but faced enemies without them. Our government in four-and-half years bought over 2,30,000 bullet-proof jackets,” Mr Modi said as ex-servicemen, assembled at the memorial in the heart of Delhi, responded with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Showcasing his government’s commitment to strengthen the defence forces, Mr Modi said his government has given orders for 72,000 modern rifles and bought ammunition worth Rs 25,000 crore n mission mode.

With an eye on wooing ex-servicemen ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Mr Modi said that under the “One Rank One Pension” scheme, the government has distributed Rs 35,000 crore. He said under his government, the pension budget had jumped from Rs 44,000 crore to Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the National War Memorial by lighting its flame. It has been built in memory of the Indian soldiers who died while defending the nation after Independence. Rose petals were showered by IAF helicopters and a fly-past in “Missing Man”formation was also part of the event.

Names of 25,942 armed forces men who died in the service of the nation after August 15, 1947, are inscribed on the walls of the memorial in golden letters. Spread over an area of approximately 40 acres, the memorial comprises four concentric circles, namely — the Amar Chakra, the Veerta Chakra, the Tyag Chakra and the Rakshak Chakra on which the names have been inscribed on granite tablets.

The memorial is situated adjoining the iconic India Gate complex in the heart of the capital. Now all the wreath-lying ceremonies to honour Indian soldiers will be held at the National War Memorial and not at India Gate. A retreat ceremony will be held every evening at the memorial.

Built at a cost of Rs 176 crore, the memorial has at its centre a 15.5-metre tall obelisk and on its base there is an eternal flame which was lit by the Prime Minister. The eternal flame represents the soul of the fallen soldiers. Work on the memorial was commission about one year ago.

Till date there was no National War Memorial in memory of Indian soldiers who died while defending the nation after 1947. India Gate was built by the British to honour the 83,000 British Indian Army soldiers who died during World War 1 and the third Anglo-Afghan War.

Amar Jawan Jyoti was started in January 1972 to honour the 3,843 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Tags: national war memorial, narendra modi, bofors case

Latest From India

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi rubbing salt in sufferers’ wounds, says Sitaram Yechury

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Don’t dilute special status: J&K leaders

(Photo: Pixabay)

Liquor death: Villagers vandalise shops

(Photo: Pixabay)

Married Swedish girl, family fly to Odisha to meet her lover

MOST POPULAR

1

22-year-old student leader shot 8 times, killed in front of hostel in Varanasi

2

IT e-returns witnesses rapid growth than the taxpayer base

3

ZAAP Aqua Pro review: A rugged party starter

4

Hijacker had issues with wife, wanted to talk to PM Sheikh Hasina: Officials

5

Forget Vivo, Gully Boy Ranveer Singh puts Xiaomi in his pocket

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham