PM Modi attacks Congress at launch of War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to a fallen soldier during inauguration of the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: At the opening of the National War Memorial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an all-out attack on the Congress accusing it of adopting a “family first” approach and said national security suffered due to the “criminal negligence” of the previous dispensation.

Without naming the Gandhi family, Mr Modi said it had made defence purchases a “source of income” during its rule and that investigations in all cases — from Bofors to the AgustaWestland helicopter deal — point towards the “same first family”.

“From Bofors to the chopper deal, all the investigations are pointing to one family, which says a lot. Now these people are making a lot of effort to ensure that Rafale aircraft don’t arrive in India,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that in the next few months, when the first Rafale jet will flies in the Indian skies, all such conspiracies will be foiled. Claiming that national security suffered due to the “criminal negligence” of the previous dispensation linked to delays in military procurements, Mr Modi asked, “Is it nation first or family first?”

“In 2009, the forces demanded 1,86,000 bullet-proof jackets, but faced enemies without them. Our government in four-and-half years bought over 2,30,000 bullet-proof jackets,” Mr Modi said as ex-servicemen, assembled at the memorial in the heart of Delhi, responded with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Showcasing his government’s commitment to strengthen the defence forces, Mr Modi said his government has given orders for 72,000 modern rifles and bought ammunition worth Rs 25,000 crore n mission mode.

With an eye on wooing ex-servicemen ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Mr Modi said that under the “One Rank One Pension” scheme, the government has distributed Rs 35,000 crore. He said under his government, the pension budget had jumped from Rs 44,000 crore to Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the National War Memorial by lighting its flame. It has been built in memory of the Indian soldiers who died while defending the nation after Independence. Rose petals were showered by IAF helicopters and a fly-past in “Missing Man”formation was also part of the event.

Names of 25,942 armed forces men who died in the service of the nation after August 15, 1947, are inscribed on the walls of the memorial in golden letters. Spread over an area of approximately 40 acres, the memorial comprises four concentric circles, namely — the Amar Chakra, the Veerta Chakra, the Tyag Chakra and the Rakshak Chakra on which the names have been inscribed on granite tablets.

The memorial is situated adjoining the iconic India Gate complex in the heart of the capital. Now all the wreath-lying ceremonies to honour Indian soldiers will be held at the National War Memorial and not at India Gate. A retreat ceremony will be held every evening at the memorial.

Built at a cost of Rs 176 crore, the memorial has at its centre a 15.5-metre tall obelisk and on its base there is an eternal flame which was lit by the Prime Minister. The eternal flame represents the soul of the fallen soldiers. Work on the memorial was commission about one year ago.

Till date there was no National War Memorial in memory of Indian soldiers who died while defending the nation after 1947. India Gate was built by the British to honour the 83,000 British Indian Army soldiers who died during World War 1 and the third Anglo-Afghan War.

Amar Jawan Jyoti was started in January 1972 to honour the 3,843 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.