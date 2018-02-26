The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:08 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi picks panel of 43 for Karnataka elections

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 26, 2018, 12:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2018, 12:31 am IST

Karnataka is to go to polls in the next few months as the tenure of the 224-member Assembly ends on May 28.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced a 43-member state election committee for Karnataka, which is due to go to the polls around April-May. The committee, announced by party president Rahul Gandhi, will be headed by state unit chief G. Parameshwara. Besides chief minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal, the secretaries in charge of the state and all MPs would be part of the SEC.

Members who are part of the committee include senior party leaders from the state Mallikarjun Kharge, D.K. Shivaku-mar, Dinesh Gundurao, S.R. Patil, M. Veerappa Moily, B.K. Hariprasad, Oscar Fernandes and Margaret Alva, party general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement.

Karnataka is to go to polls in the next few months as the tenure of the 224-member Assembly ends on May 28.

The BJP is working hard to oust the Congress and has said it would contest the Assembly polls under former chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa.

The JD(S), which has allied with the Mayawati-led BSP, another major player in the state, may be the deciding factor in case none of the two major parties get a simple majority.

Mr Gandhi began the second leg of his pre-election tour in Karnataka on Saturday. He will be travelling for three days across seven districts in the Bombay-Karnataka region, which played a key role in the Congress’ win in the 2013 polls. He will be travelling through what is considered as the heartland of the Lingayat community, which forms the bulwark of the BJP’s support base in Karnataka.

Tags: rahul gandhi, siddaramaiah, karnataka assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rome’s Colosseum turns red in protest against Pak’s blasphemy laws for Asia Bibi

2

Sridevi's death puts spotlight on rise of heart attack cases in women

3

MP: Drunk man survives after biting, killing venomous snake

4

Bihar: Woman BDO asks Hindu couples to take 8 ‘pheras’

5

Pune man builds toilets out of thermocol , can be made in 2 hrs with cement coating

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham