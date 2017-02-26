The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 26, 2017 | Last Update : 02:22 AM IST

India, Politics

UP polls: Two women to give tough fight to Akhilesh’s man

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 1:47 am IST

The presence of Congress candidate Ameeta Sinh, however, has made things difficult for Mr Prajapati.

SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati is greeted by his supporter duirng an election rally in Amethi. (Photo: PTI)
 SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati is greeted by his supporter duirng an election rally in Amethi. (Photo: PTI)

Amethi: Caught between the two ranis in Amethi is UP minister Gayatri Prajapati. Mr Prajapati, who faces corruption charges and allegations of illegal mining, is now facing a rape case registered against him earlier this week on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A first-time member of legislative Assembly from Amethi, he has pampered his constituency with hand pumps, roads and electricity. He is known to be “generous and obliging” and people talk in hushed tones of how he started “obliging” voters months before the elections were announced.

Mr Prajapati’s campaign is marked by histrionics. At a rally addressed by chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in his constituency, earlier this week, Mr Prajapati wept at the “false charges” of rape against him and left the stage when the chief minister arrived because he did not wish to dent “mukhya mantra ki chhavi (chief minister’s image)”.

“The people of Amethi know me well and love me. I am confident of winning the seat even though some people are conspiring against me and this case is a result of this conspiracy,” he said.

The presence of Congress candidate Ameeta Sinh, however, has made things difficult for Mr Prajapati. Had he been the lone candidate of the alliance, the fight would have been easier.

Tags: supreme court, gayatri prajapati, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi

MOST POPULAR

1

'New' Nokia 3310 design leaked ahead of launch

2

Oscars 2017: Legendary singer Mick Jagger is Priyanka's date!

3

Smart students are more into smoking and drinking than others

4

Not afraid of ABVP: Kargil martyr's daughter after Ramjas violence

5

Barack Obama returns to Broadway to see Arthur Miller's 'The Price'

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham