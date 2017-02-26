The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Feb 26, 2017 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

India, Politics

SP-Cong alliance a tie-up of youngsters: UP CM

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 7:37 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 7:38 pm IST

The UP CM also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to swear by 'Ganga Maiyya', that Varanasi received 24 hour electricity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Maharajganj (UP): The Samajwadi Party-Congress tie-up is an alliance between two youngsters which would change the course of politics both at the national and state levels, SP chief and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday.

The SP chief's retort at an election rally here came against the backdrop of BJP president Amit Shah calling the pre-poll alliance as one "between two corrupt families – one from Delhi and the other from Lucknow."

"This is not an alliance between two families, it is an alliance between two youngsters, who would change the course of politics both at the national and state levels," Akhilesh asserted.

The UP CM also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to swear by 'Ganga Maiyya' (river Ganga) and clarify whether the latter's constituency Kashi (Varanasi) was getting electricity for 24 hours or not.

"Whenever truth has to be confirmed from any person, he or she is asked to swear by Ganga Maiyya.

"The amount of electricity supplied during Diwali is more than that given during Ramzan in Uttar Pradesh. Steady supply of electricity was ensured during Christmas as well," he said on Modi's Diwali-Ramzan power supply remark.

The Prime Minister had in an election rally in the poll-bound state said recently, "Agar Ramzan mein bijli aati hai, to Diwali me bhi aani chahiye, bhedbhav nahi hona chahiye

(If there is electricity during Ramzan, it must also be available during Diwali, there should be no discrimination)."

On the pre-poll alliance with Congress for the state Assembly polls, Akhilesh said, "Samajwadi people generally ride their cycles by pedaling them. And in enthusiasm, they also tend to ride the bicycles without using their hands. Now with the 'hand' of Congress giving a support to the handle, can you tell what would be the speed of the cycle?"

Cycle is SP's party symbol, while 'hand' is that of Congress.

Tags: samajwadi party (sp), congress, akhilesh yadav, amit shah, up elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

