The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 26, 2017 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

India, Politics

MK Stalin: Take ‘guilty’ Jaya’s photos out of govt offices

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 2:48 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 3:50 am IST

Stalin also clarified that he did not want to criticise Jayalalithaa personally, since it would not be political civility.

Tamil Nadu’s Opposition leader M.K. Stalin (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu’s Opposition leader M.K. Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Opposition leader M.K. Stalin said on Saturday that state chief secretary Girija Vaidhyanathan had assured him that she would take appropriate legal action on his demand to remove the portraits of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa from government offices, and her name from government schemes, as she was found guilty by the Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case.

Mr Stalin, who met the chief secretary and submitted a petition, said he had also pointed out to her about the spending of government money to celebrate the Jayalalithaa’s birthday.

He also clarified that he did not want to criticise Jayalalithaa personally, since it would not be political civility. The charges against her had abated only because of her death, he said, and added that the apex court had confirmed her culpability in the case.

But, saplings planting programme in her name was held using government funds and all ministers, besides officials, took part in it.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami had taken an oath not to act against the Constitution, but his involvement in Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary is against law, Stalin said. He listed the schemes being implemented in the name of Jayalalithaa and demanded its removal.

Stalin also said Jayalalithaa’s portraits were found in the secretariat, state government and local body offices and demanded that they be removed. If action is not taken on his petition, DMK will have to approach the court, he warned.

Answering a question, he charged that the files connected to the bill passed in the Assembly exempting the state from NEET had not been sent to Delhi for President’s approval. He also insisted on live telecast of Assembly proceedings since people would know what is happening in the House.

Tags: m.k. stalin, j jayalalithaa, supreme court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

'New' Nokia 3310 design leaked ahead of launch

2

Oscars 2017: Legendary singer Mick Jagger is Priyanka's date!

3

Smart students are more into smoking and drinking than others

4

Not afraid of ABVP: Kargil martyr's daughter after Ramjas violence

5

Barack Obama returns to Broadway to see Arthur Miller's 'The Price'

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham