Sunday, Feb 26, 2017

India, Politics

Mann Ki Baat: Modi congratulates ISRO for scripting history

ANI
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 12:39 pm IST

The Prime Minister said that ISRO's cost effective and efficient space programme has amazed the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praises the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for creating a world record by sending 104 satellites into the space orbit.

"After sending Mangalyaan to Mars, ISRO made another landmark on February 15 where it launched 104 satellites in a single flight. These satellites belong to several countries, including America, Switzerland, Israel, UAE. By launching 104 satellites, India has become the only country to do so," Prime Minister Modi said on the 29th edition of radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

He also pointed out that this was the 38th successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle undertaken by the ISRO scientists while adding that the launch of the Indian satellite CATROSAT 2D would help farmers gauge the availability of water in their area.

"One of the 104 satellite that India launched is our very own CATROSAT 2D. It would provide accurate mapping of India's resources, infrastructure and would also help in urban development planning," he said.

The Prime Minister said that ISRO's cost effective and efficient space programme has amazed the world.

"This is one of the significant developments not only for the ISRO, but also for India," he said.

He further said that young scientists and women played a cardinal part in ensuring the success of this mission.

"Our satellite has started working, where it has sent some pictures. One more thing to note is that that this historic mission was led by our young and women scientists. The glorious aspect of ISRO's success is the major role is played by youth and women," Prime Minister Modi said.

He hoped that this would help in welfare of the common people.

"I congratulate ISRO's scientists on behalf of countrymen," he added.

Tags: indian space research organisation, polar satellite launch vehicle, narendra modi, mann ki baat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

