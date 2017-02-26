The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Feb 26, 2017

India, Politics

12 arrested after clash between ABVP and SFI at Pune University

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 8:18 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 8:25 am IST

Activists of ABVP and SFI clashed following verbal spat and altercation over putting up of posters on the varsity campus Saturday evening.

Students' Federation of India (SFI) supporters along with All India Students Association (AISA) and All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), staging a demonstration. (Photo: AP)
 Students' Federation of India (SFI) supporters along with All India Students Association (AISA) and All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), staging a demonstration. (Photo: AP)

Pune: A total of 12 activists belonging to Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) were, on Sunday, arrested in connection with the clash on the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

They were later released on bail, police said.

Activists of ABVP and SFI clashed following verbal spat and altercation over putting up of posters on the varsity campus on Saturday evening.

"We have arrested seven activists from ABVP and five from SFI under relevant sections of Maharashtra Police Act. All were produced before the court and were released on bail," said an official with Chatushringi police station under whose jurisdiction the University campus falls.

In their complaint, ABVP alleged that SFI members were putting up posters on the campus which read 'ABVP Murdabad' and when ABVP members went to seek an explanation from them (activists), they were intimidated and beaten up with belt.

On the other hand, SFI alleged that to protest against Solapur MLC Prashant Paricharak's remarks about soldiers, violence at Ramjas College in Delhi and recent threats by Education Minister Vinod Tawde to the students of Polytechnic College in Solapur, they were distributing handbills and had organised a meet near varsity canteen.

"All of a sudden 15 to 25 ABVP activists came to the venue and threatened the SFI members. They started beating them with wooden plank, belt and stones," said an SFI activist.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of SPPU, Wasudev Gade termed the incident as "unfortunate" and said that an inquiry at varsity level has been initiated.

"I appeal to students not to resort to violence and show respect to each others views and opinions," said Gade.

He said that the views expressed by the any group or person should be within the framework of the Constitution.

To condemn the AVBP’s "highhandedness" members of SFI on Sunday organised a 'silent agitation' on the campus.

Tags: akhil bhartiya vidyarthi parishad, students' federation of india, savitribai phule pune university, ramjas college
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

