UP polls: Jailed Mukhtar Ansari re-joins BSP, to contest from Mau

Lucknow: Four-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently lodged in Lucknow jail, will contest from the Mau assembly constituency on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in next month's polls.

This was confirmed by BSP supremo Mayawati, who said that Mukhtar is being taken back in the party as the allegations against him have not been proved yet.

The gangster-turned-politician's son Abbas and brother Sibgatulla have also joined the party and they will be contesting the elections from Ghosi and Mohammadabad assembly constituencies respectively.

Mukhtar had earlier won a seat from Mau in 1996 on a BSP ticket.

Quami Ekta Dal, formed by Ansari and his brothers in 2010, merged with the Samajwadi Party (SP) last year which was opposed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The merger was expected to be discontinued with Akhilesh becoming national president, which was confirmed once the party announced its party candidate from Mau seat.