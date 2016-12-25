Sunday, Dec 25, 2016 | Last Update : 03:51 AM IST

India, Politics

UP ready for parivartan, says Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Dec 25, 2016, 3:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2016, 3:01 am IST

Narendra Modi also addressed six rallies in Ghazipur, Agra, Kushinagar, Moradabad, Bahraich and Kanpur.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders wave to their supporters during a roadshow in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
 Union home minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders wave to their supporters during a roadshow in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: The 49-day long Parivartan Yatra of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) — the part’s first pre-poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh — culminated in Lucknow on Saturday with Union home minister Rajnath Singh declaring that UP was ready for a “Parivartan” (change).

Mr Singh, who held a roadshow on the occasion along with party state president Keshav Maurya and Union ministers Kalraj Misra and Uma Bharti, said that the response of the people had been “overwhelming” and the yatras had laid the foundation for change in UP. “Never before in my life have I seen such a massive response, and this proves that the people are yearning for a change and are keen for good governance — something only the BJP can ensure,” he said as the yatras that started from different parts of the state on November 5, concluded into a massive roadshow on Saturday.

According to the convenor of the programme, Mahendra Singh, the yatras have reached out to nearly two crore people across the state, covering a distance of about 17,000 kilometres.

He said that this has served as a morale booster for the party supporters and unified them to work towards the party’s victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

PM Narendra Modi also addressed six rallies in Ghazipur, Agra, Kushinagar, Moradabad, Bahraich and Kanpur.

The yatras have also attempted, to an extent, to diffuse the negative impact of the demonetisation move by talking of national interest behind the decision.

Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders addressed the yatras during the 49-day event.

Apart from listing the achievements of the Modi government, the Parivartan Yatras also highlighted the failures of the Akhilesh government and the previous BSP regime. The Parivartan Yatras were also promoted on the social media extensively.

This, incidentally, is the first time that the BJP has taken out an issue-based Yatra with the focus being on good governance of the Modi government and the need for change in Uttar Pradesh.

The party will now draft its second phase of campaign in the state before finalising its list of candidates.

Meanwhile, the BSP has slammed the Parivartan Yatras saying that it was designed to divert the attention of the people. BSP president Mayawati claimed that the yatras were a flop because of the demonetisation decision which had thrown the common man’s life out of gear.

Tags: rajnath singh, parivartan yatra, uma bharti
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka and Bhansali to work together again?

2

Internet nail-varnish dare nets sick Dutch 6-year-old a million

3

Golf's Tiger Woods hits the links with Donald Trump

4

Designer build's India's first bamboo bicycle

5

Doctors help man beat universally lethal disease

more

Editors' Picks

Karun Nair recently scored an unbeaten triple hundred in the fifth Test against England in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Karun Nair complains of lower abdominal pain

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on December 15, was found dead near her village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on Thursday. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: 4-year-old raped, murdered; villagers allege witchcraft

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Numerous celebrities came out at the premiere of 'Wajah Tum Ho' on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out for Wajah Tum Ho premiere

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham