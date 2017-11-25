The Asian Age | News

On campaign trail in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi woos fishermen

Published : Nov 25, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his sixth campaign visit to the poll bound state of Gujarat reached out to the fishing community.

He also promised that if the Congress comes to power it will create a new fisheries ministry.

Interestingly, the Congress has recently created a fishermen cell at the national level in AICC.

Speaking to fishermen in Porbandar Mr. Gandhi said, “Fishermen’s work is equivalent to that of farmers. Sometime back, you demanded that if there is a ministry to look after the agriculture sector, then why not for fishermen? I agree with you, and I promise that the Congress will set it up after forming the government at the Centre.”

In his current two-day visit, Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to visit Porbandar, Ahmedabad Gandhinagar, Arvalli, Mahisagar and Dahod district.

He will also be interacting with teachers and public health workers.

He also lashed out at the government for removing diesel subsidy being given to fishermen.

Mr. Gandhi said, “When Congress was in power, fishermen used to get 25 per cent subsidy on the purchase of diesel. That subsidy, which was just Rs 300 crore (per annum), has been abolished by the BJP government here. What kind of magic is this? They can give Rs 33,000 crore for factory but they cant give Rs 300 crore to you.”

The Congress has already entered into an alliance with the Patidar leader Hardik Patel’s organisation Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS).  In the first list released by the Congress, it has accommodated 23 candidates from the influential Patidar community.

Polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having a total of 182 seats, will take place on December 9 and 14.

