Thursday, Oct 25, 2018

India, Politics

‘Result of bad leadership’: Andhra CM slams Centre’s attitude towards state

ANI
Published : Oct 25, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2018, 5:49 pm IST

On CBI row, Andhra CM said, 'Centre changed CBI director as they are afraid that CBI will start inquiry into all allegations against them.

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu took a jibe at central government for causing hurdles in their endeavours to build Amaravati as smart city. (Photo: File)
 Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu took a jibe at central government for causing hurdles in their endeavours to build Amaravati as smart city. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, saying that it is deliberately trying to hamper the development of the state.

While speaking at the Collectors Conference in Amaravati, Naidu said that such attitude of the Centre is a "result of bad leadership".

"The central government did not give (Andhra Pradesh) special status or any special package. They even took back the funds already released. Funds for Polavaram national project are also not being released," Naidu said.

"Smart cities will yield higher income for the Centre than the states. Had the Centre released a good amount of funds, we would have recorded greater development. But nominal funds are being released," he added.

Naidu further took a jibe at the central government for causing hurdles in their endeavours to build Amaravati as smart city. "We are building Amaravati capital city as the best city. But the Centre is not providing funds. The Centre is creating hurdles when we ask to give us mining and other works."

He said, "In the pretext of raids, the Centre tried to threaten the business community. There are no fake businessmen in our state. We are willing to explain all the details to the officials. Transparency is our strength," he said.

Naidu said that the state would be working towards the development of the Kakinada petrochemical corridor. "We will not stop (in our endeavour) just because the Centre is not cooperating," Naidu emphasised.

Speaking on the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) row, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "CBI is being corrupted. The Centre has changed the CBI director as they are afraid that the CBI will start an inquiry into all the allegations against them. Instead of strengthening the institutions, the Centre is weakening them. Midnight decisions are being taken violating all rules and regulations. If institutions are tampered, future generations will be affected."

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, pm modi, amaravati, cbi row
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

