PM launches 'Saubhagya Yojana' to complete electrification of India by March 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a lotus flower at BJP's national executive meeting at Talkatora stadium, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana or the Saubhagya Yojana with a target to complete electrification of the entire nation by March 31, 2019.

He launched this scheme on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The Government of India will be spending total Rs 16,320 crore in this massive project to provide electricity and to give the nation a new light.

The rural household expenditure is estimated to be Rs 14025 crore, with Rs 1732.50 crore is being allocated for urban households.

The gross budgetary support for the scheme will be Rs 12,320 cr.

Under the Saubhagya Yojana general category states will get a grant of 60 percent from the government while, the special category states will be bestowed with 85 percent grant.

The state government will contribute 10 percent of the total expenditure for the general state and 5 percent for special category sate.

The remaining amount will be covered by loans from financial institutions and banks.

The project will concentrate majorly on states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and other North-eastern state.

For the household with no electricity located at remote and inaccessible areas the government will provide battery bank and solar power pack of 200-300 Wp.

The bank will consist of 5 LED lights, a DC fan, 5 DC power plug and will provide repair and maintenance facility for 5 years.

The main agenda of this Yojna is to provide substitution to kerosene, improve educational services, improve health services, improve mode of communications, improve in public safety and increase job opportunity.

Prime Minister also formally inaugurate ONGC's new corporate office that was renamed Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Urja Bhawan, from Rajiv Gandhi Urja Bhawan.