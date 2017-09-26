The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 25, 2017 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST

India, Politics

PM launches 'Saubhagya Yojana' to complete electrification of India by March 2019

ANI
Published : Sep 25, 2017, 8:50 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2017, 8:50 pm IST

The Government will be spending total Rs 16,320 crore in this massive project to provide electricity and to give the nation a new light.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a lotus flower at BJP's national executive meeting at Talkatora stadium, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a lotus flower at BJP's national executive meeting at Talkatora stadium, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana or the Saubhagya Yojana with a target to complete electrification of the entire nation by March 31, 2019.

He launched this scheme on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The Government of India will be spending total Rs 16,320 crore in this massive project to provide electricity and to give the nation a new light.

The rural household expenditure is estimated to be Rs 14025 crore, with Rs 1732.50 crore is being allocated for urban households.

The gross budgetary support for the scheme will be Rs 12,320 cr.

Under the Saubhagya Yojana general category states will get a grant of 60 percent from the government while, the special category states will be bestowed with 85 percent grant.

The state government will contribute 10 percent of the total expenditure for the general state and 5 percent for special category sate.

The remaining amount will be covered by loans from financial institutions and banks.

The project will concentrate majorly on states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and other North-eastern state.

For the household with no electricity located at remote and inaccessible areas the government will provide battery bank and solar power pack of 200-300 Wp.

The bank will consist of 5 LED lights, a DC fan, 5 DC power plug and will provide repair and maintenance facility for 5 years.

The main agenda of this Yojna is to provide substitution to kerosene, improve educational services, improve health services, improve mode of communications, improve in public safety and increase job opportunity.

Prime Minister also formally inaugurate ONGC's new corporate office that was renamed Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Urja Bhawan, from Rajiv Gandhi Urja Bhawan.

Tags: saubhagya yojana, complete electrification, pandit deendayal upadhyaya, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

2

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

3

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

4

Meet the canine who buys her own treats

5

Three minutes of high intensity exercise can be just as effective as half an hour at the gym: Fitness expert

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham